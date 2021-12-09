As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, Apollo Global Management's Director, Kerry Murphy Healey, made a $493,494 buy of APO, purchasing 7,000 shares at a cost of $70.50 each. Healey was up about 2.9% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with APO trading as high as $72.54 at last check today. Apollo Global Management is trading up about 0.7% on the day Thursday. This buy marks the first one filed by Healey in the past year.

And at Asana, there was insider buying on Monday, by Director Lorrie M. Norrington who bought 3,733 shares for a cost of $66.51 each, for a trade totaling $248,282. Before this latest buy, Norrington made one other buy in the past year, purchasing $199,144 shares at a cost of $32.12 a piece. Asana is trading off about 6.5% on the day Thursday. Norrington was up about 25.2% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with ASAN trading as high as $83.25 in trading on Thursday.

VIDEO: Thursday 12/9 Insider Buying Report: APO, ASAN

