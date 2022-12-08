Markets
Thursday 12/8 Insider Buying Report: OPBK, WHF

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Tuesday, OP Bancorp's Director, Ock Hee Kim, made a $356,882 purchase of OPBK, buying 30,325 shares at a cost of $11.77 a piece. So far Kim is in the green, up about 1.6% on their buy based on today's trading high of $11.96. OP Bancorp is trading up about 0.8% on the day Thursday. Before this latest buy, Kim purchased OPBK at 7 other times during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $600,157 at an average of $12.97 per share.

And on Wednesday, Director John Bolduc purchased $298,756 worth of WhiteHorse Finance, purchasing 23,070 shares at a cost of $12.95 a piece. Before this latest buy, Bolduc made one other purchase in the past year, buying $49,985 shares at a cost of $13.00 each. WhiteHorse Finance is trading up about 0.3% on the day Thursday.

