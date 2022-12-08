Thursday 12/8 Insider Buying Report: HPK, MMS

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Wednesday, HighPeak Energy's President, Michael L. Hollis, made a $699,477 buy of HPK, purchasing 31,825 shares at a cost of $21.98 a piece. So far Hollis is in the green, up about 4.6% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $22.99. HighPeak Energy is trading up about 4.7% on the day Thursday. Before this latest buy, Hollis bought HPK on 2 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $1.02M at an average of $21.83 per share.

And at MAXIMUS, there was insider buying on Wednesday, by Director Raymond B. Ruddy who purchased 5,730 shares for a cost of $69.91 each, for a trade totaling $400,584. Before this latest buy, Ruddy made one other purchase in the past twelve months, buying $1.00M shares at a cost of $57.72 a piece. MAXIMUS is trading up about 2.1% on the day Thursday. So far Ruddy is in the green, up about 1.8% on their buy based on today's trading high of $71.20.

