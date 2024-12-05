Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Wednesday, Zenas Biopharma's Chief Executive Officer, Leon O. Moulder Jr., made a $718,100 purchase of ZBIO, buying 70,000 shares at a cost of $10.26 each. Moulder Jr. was up about 5.6% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with ZBIO trading as high as $10.84 in trading on Thursday. Zenas Biopharma is trading up about 6.3% on the day Thursday. Before this latest buy, Moulder Jr. purchased ZBIO at 2 other times during the past year, for a total investment of $509,745 at an average of $16.99 per share.

And at Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust, there was insider buying on Tuesday, by Director Mario J. Gabelli who purchased 7,863 shares at a cost of $10.50 each, for a trade totaling $82,562. Before this latest buy, Gabelli bought GRX on 5 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $180,303 at an average of $9.95 per share. Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust is trading up about 0.1% on the day Thursday.

VIDEO: Thursday 12/5 Insider Buying Report: ZBIO, GRX

