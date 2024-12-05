News & Insights

Markets

Thursday 12/5 Insider Buying Report: ZBIO, GRX

December 05, 2024 — 10:33 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Wednesday, Zenas Biopharma's Chief Executive Officer, Leon O. Moulder Jr., made a $718,100 purchase of ZBIO, buying 70,000 shares at a cost of $10.26 each. Moulder Jr. was up about 5.6% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with ZBIO trading as high as $10.84 in trading on Thursday. Zenas Biopharma is trading up about 6.3% on the day Thursday. Before this latest buy, Moulder Jr. purchased ZBIO at 2 other times during the past year, for a total investment of $509,745 at an average of $16.99 per share.

And at Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust, there was insider buying on Tuesday, by Director Mario J. Gabelli who purchased 7,863 shares at a cost of $10.50 each, for a trade totaling $82,562. Before this latest buy, Gabelli bought GRX on 5 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $180,303 at an average of $9.95 per share. Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust is trading up about 0.1% on the day Thursday.

Thursday 12/5 Insider Buying Report: ZBIO, GRXVIDEO: Thursday 12/5 Insider Buying Report: ZBIO, GRX

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
10 Bargains You Can Buy Cheaper Than Insiders Did -> 10 Stocks Crossing Below Book Value -> 10 Oversold Stocks You Need To Know About -> More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GRX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.