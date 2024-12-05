News & Insights

Thursday 12/5 Insider Buying Report: CLST, GWAV

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Tuesday, Catalyst Bancorp's PRESIDENT AND CEO, Joseph B. Zanco, made a $172,423 purchase of CLST, buying 14,583 shares at a cost of $11.82 each. Bargain hunters are able to grab CLST at a price even lower than Zanco did, with the stock changing hands as low as $11.60 in trading on Thursday -- that's 1.9% below Zanco's purchase price. Catalyst Bancorp is trading down about 1.6% on the day Thursday. This buy marks the first one filed by Zanco in the past twelve months.

And on Wednesday, Director Jason T. Adelman bought $66,000 worth of Greenwave Technology Solutions, buying 100,000 shares at a cost of $0.66 a piece. This buy marks the first one filed by Adelman in the past twelve months. Greenwave Technology Solutions is trading up about 16.3% on the day Thursday. Adelman was up about 65.2% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with GWAV trading as high as $1.09 at last check today.

