Thursday 12/31 Insider Buying Report: CLRB, FCBP

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, Cellectar Biosciences' CEO, James V. Caruso, made a $50,000 purchase of CLRB, buying 37,037 shares at a cost of $1.35 each. So far Caruso is in the green, up about 57.0% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $2.12. Cellectar Biosciences is trading off about 2.8% on the day Thursday. Before this latest buy, Caruso made one other buy in the past year, purchasing $24,892 shares for a cost of $1.15 each.

And at First Choice Bancorp, there was insider buying on Wednesday, by Pravin Pranav who bought 2,530 shares at a cost of $18.35 each, for a total investment of $46,420. Before this latest buy, Pranav bought FCBP at 3 other times during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $135,229 at an average of $17.78 per share. First Choice Bancorp is trading up about 1.7% on the day Thursday.

