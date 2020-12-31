Markets
Thursday 12/31 Insider Buying Report: CLR

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at one noteworthy recent insider buy.

At Continental Resources, there was insider buying on Monday, by Director Timothy Garth Taylor who purchased 5,917 shares for a cost of $17.00 each, for a trade totaling $100,603. Before this latest buy, Taylor purchased CLR at 2 other times during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $200,876 at an average of $9.73 per share. Continental Resources is trading down about 1.2% on the day Thursday. Bargain hunters have the opportunity to pick up CLR at a price even lower than Taylor did, with the stock changing hands as low as $16.57 in trading on Thursday -- that's 2.5% under Taylor's purchase price.

