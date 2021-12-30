Markets
Thursday 12/30 Insider Buying Report: PED, SLGG

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, PEDEVCO's Chief Executive Officer, Simon G. Kukes, made a $65,089 purchase of PED, buying 58,271 shares at a cost of $1.12 a piece. Bargain hunters can snag PED even cheaper than Kukes did, with shares changing hands as low as $1.08 at last check today which is 3.3% under Kukes's purchase price. PEDEVCO is trading off about 0.9% on the day Thursday. Before this latest buy, Kukes purchased PED on 3 other occasions during the past year, for a total cost of $488,187 at an average of $1.33 per share.

And on Wednesday, Mark Jung purchased $57,191 worth of Super League Gaming, purchasing 25,000 shares at a cost of $2.29 each. Before this latest buy, Jung bought SLGG at 2 other times during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $78,980 at an average of $3.04 per share. Super League Gaming is trading up about 6.4% on the day Thursday. Jung was up about 7.1% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with SLGG trading as high as $2.45 at last check today.

