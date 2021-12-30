Thursday 12/30 Insider Buying Report: ANGN, PLL

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Tuesday, Angion Biomedica's Jay Venkatesan, made a $730,373 purchase of ANGN, buying 277,244 shares at a cost of $2.63 a piece. Angion Biomedica is trading up about 14.2% on the day Thursday. Before this latest buy, Venkatesan purchased ANGN on 3 other occasions during the past year, for a total cost of $301,883 at an average of $2.46 per share.

And at Piedmont Lithium, there was insider buying on Wednesday, by EVP, CLO & Secretary Bruce Czachor who bought 1,933 shares for a cost of $51.49 each, for a total investment of $99,530. This buy marks the first one filed by Czachor in the past year. Piedmont Lithium is trading up about 6.1% on the day Thursday.

