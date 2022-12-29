Thursday 12/29 Insider Buying Report: VRAR, HSON

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Glimpse Group, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Tuesday, Director Lemuel Amen bought 38,189 shares of VRAR, at a cost of $2.88 each, for a total investment of $110,020. Investors can grab VRAR even cheaper than Amen did, with shares trading as low as $2.61 at last check today which is 9.3% under Amen's purchase price. Glimpse Group is trading up about 3% on the day Thursday. Before this latest buy, Amen bought VRAR on 4 other occasions during the past year, for a total investment of $152,965 at an average of $3.66 per share.

And on Wednesday, Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey E. Eberwein purchased $70,831 worth of Hudson Global, purchasing 3,000 shares at a cost of $23.61 each. Before this latest buy, Eberwein purchased HSON on 21 other occasions during the past year, for a total investment of $903,664 at an average of $29.77 per share. Hudson Global is trading up about 8.4% on the day Thursda

