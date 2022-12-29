Markets
Thursday 12/29 Insider Buying Report: CET, TPL

December 29, 2022 — 03:00 pm EST

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Central Securities, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, Vice President Andrew J. O'neill bought 2,396 shares of CET, at a cost of $33.21 each, for a total investment of $79,571. Central Securities is trading up about 1.4% on the day Thursday.

And also on Wednesday, Director Murray Stahl purchased $50,602 worth of Texas Pacific Land, purchasing 21 shares at a cost of $2409.62 a piece. Before this latest buy, Stahl purchased TPL at 248 other times during the past year, for a total investment of $7.89M at an average of $1653.75 per share. Texas Pacific Land is trading off about 0.4% on the day Thursday. Bargain hunters can pick up TPL even cheaper than Stahl did, with the stock changing hands as low as $2332.00 in trading on Thursday which is 3.2% below Stahl's purchase price.

