Thursday 12/24 Insider Buying Report: AUB, ERC

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Wednesday, Atlantic Union Bankshares', Frank Russell Ellett, made a $96,172 buy of AUB, purchasing 3,000 shares at a cost of $32.06 a piece. So far Ellett is in the green, up about 3.2% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $33.09. Atlantic Union Bankshares is trading up about 0.3% on the day Thursday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Ellett in the past year.

And on Tuesday, Christopher M. Lee bought $78,325 worth of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund, buying 6,500 shares at a cost of $12.05 each. Before this latest buy, Lee made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $72,420 shares for a cost of $12.07 a piece. Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund is trading up about 0.8% on the day Thursday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.