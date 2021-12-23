Thursday 12/23 Insider Buying Report: FNCH, COST

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, Finch Therapeutics Group's Director, Nicholas Haft, made a $649,993 purchase of FNCH, buying 63,850 shares at a cost of $10.18 each. Finch Therapeutics Group is trading up about 13.9% on the day Thursday. Before this latest buy, Haft made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $15M shares at a cost of $17.00 each.

And on Tuesday, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought $499,620 worth of Costco Wholesale, buying 925 shares at a cost of $540.13 a piece. Costco Wholesale is trading off about 0.2% on the day Thursday. So far Wilderotter is in the green, up about 2.3% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $552.31.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.