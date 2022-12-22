Markets
Thursday 12/22 Insider Buying Report: CTM, HRZN

December 22, 2022 — 10:34 am EST

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Castellum, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Tuesday, Director Emil Kaunitz purchased 5,585 shares of CTM, at a cost of $5353.00 each, for a total investment of $29.9M. Bargain hunters are able to grab CTM at a price even lower than Kaunitz did, with the stock trading as low as $1.18 in trading on Thursday -- that's 100.0% below Kaunitz's purchase price. Castellum is trading up about 3% on the day Thursday. Before this latest buy, Kaunitz made one other purchase in the past year, buying $95.03M shares at a cost of $9317.14 a piece.

And also on Tuesday, President Gerald A. Michaud purchased $201,298 worth of Horizon Technology Finance, purchasing 18,250 shares at a cost of $11.03 a piece. Before this latest buy, Michaud purchased HRZN on 2 other occasions during the past year, for a total cost of $88,383 at an average of $12.54 per share. Horizon Technology Finance is trading off about 1.2% on the day Thursday. So far Michaud is in the green, up about 3.3% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $11.39.

