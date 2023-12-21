News & Insights

Thursday 12/21 Insider Buying Report: NUE, CCIF

December 21, 2023 — 10:31 am EST

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Tuesday, Nucor's Director, Nicholas C. Gangestad, made a $176,609 purchase of NUE, buying 1,000 shares at a cost of $176.61 a piece. Gangestad was up about 0.9% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with NUE trading as high as $178.18 at last check today. Nucor is trading up about 1% on the day Thursday.

And also on Tuesday, Principal Executive Officer Lauren Michelle Basmadjian purchased $106,128 worth of Carlyle Credit Income Fund, purchasing 13,550 shares at a cost of $7.83 each. Carlyle Credit Income Fund is trading up about 0.4% on the day Thursday.

