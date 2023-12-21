As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Wednesday, LQR House's Chief Executive Officer, Sean Dollinger, made a $106,357 buy of LQR, purchasing 23,100 shares at a cost of $4.60 each. LQR House is trading off about 0.8% on the day Thursday. Before this latest buy, Dollinger purchased LQR on 2 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $158,870 at an average of $0.19 per share.

And at Mativ, there was insider buying on Monday, by Jeffrey Keenan who bought 6,000 shares at a cost of $13.99 each, for a total investment of $83,940. Before this latest buy, Keenan made one other purchase in the past year, buying $36,640 shares for a cost of $12.21 a piece. Mativ is trading up about 2% on the day Thursday. So far Keenan is in the green, up about 7.9% on their buy based on today's trading high of $15.10.

VIDEO: Thursday 12/21 Insider Buying Report: LQR, MATV

