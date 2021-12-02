Markets
SGHT

Thursday 12/2 Insider Buying Report: SGHT, MPLN

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Wednesday, Sight Sciences' Director, Staffan Encrantz, made a $10.97M buy of SGHT, purchasing 525,000 shares at a cost of $20.89 a piece. Sight Sciences is trading up about 7.7% on the day Thursday. Before this latest buy, Encrantz made one other purchase in the past twelve months, buying $12.65M shares at a cost of $24.00 each.

And on Monday, EVP & Chief Financial Officer James M. Head purchased $1.30M worth of MultiPlan, purchasing 300,000 shares at a cost of $4.34 each. MultiPlan is trading up about 6.8% on the day Thursday. Investors are able to pick up MPLN at a price even lower than Head did, with shares changing hands as low as $4.09 at last check today which is 5.8% under Head's purchase price.

Thursday 12/2 Insider Buying Report: SGHT, MPLN
VIDEO: Thursday 12/2 Insider Buying Report: SGHT, MPLN

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SGHT MPLN

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular