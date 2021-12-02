Thursday 12/2 Insider Buying Report: CLF, CHGG

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Cleveland-Cliffs, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, CEO Lourenco Goncalves purchased 50,000 shares of CLF, for a cost of $19.77 each, for a total investment of $988,250. So far Goncalves is in the green, up about 4.6% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $20.66. Cleveland-Cliffs is trading up about 2.4% on the day Thursday.

And at Chegg, there was insider buying on Wednesday, by PRESIDENT, CEO & CO-CHAIRMAN Daniel Rosensweig who purchased 25,000 shares at a cost of $28.52 each, for a total investment of $712,908. This buy marks the first one filed by Rosensweig in the past year. Chegg is trading up about 4.7% on the day Thursday.

