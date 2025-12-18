Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Upexi, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Tuesday, Chief Executive Officer Allan Marshall bought 150,000 shares of UPXI, at a cost of $2.07 each, for a total investment of $310,500. Upexi is trading up about 4.3% on the day Thursday. Before this latest buy, Marshall bought UPXI at 2 other times during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $2.3M at an average of $2.81 per share.

And also on Tuesday, Richard Busch purchased $290,500 worth of American Bitcoin, purchasing 175,000 shares at a cost of $1.66 each. This buy marks the first one filed by Busch in the past twelve months. American Bitcoin is trading off about 2.4% on the day Thursday.

VIDEO: Thursday 12/18 Insider Buying Report: UPXI, ABTC

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.