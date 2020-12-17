Markets
Thursday 12/17 Insider Buying Report: SONA

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at one noteworthy recent insider buy.

On Wednesday, President/CEO Dennis J. Zember Jr. purchased $1.16M worth of Southern National Bancorp Of Virginia, purchasing 100,000 shares at a cost of $11.57 a piece. Before this latest buy, Zember Jr. bought SONA at 3 other times during the past year, for a total cost of $369,465 at an average of $12.32 per share. Southern National Bancorp Of Virginia is trading up about 4.2% on the day Thursday. So far Zember Jr. is in the green, up about 8.0% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $12.50.

