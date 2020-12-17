Thursday 12/17 Insider Buying Report: CERT, UEPS

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Certara, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Tuesday, Director James E. Cashman III bought 20,000 shares of CERT, at a cost of $23.00 each, for a total investment of $460,000. So far Cashman III is in the green, up about 74.1% on their buy based on today's trading high of $40.05. Certara is trading up about 0.3% on the day Thursday. This buy marks the first one filed by Cashman III in the past twelve months.

And at Net 1 UEPS Technologies, there was insider buying on Tuesday, by Antony C. Ball who bought 108,104 shares at a cost of $3.48 each, for a total investment of $376,100. Before this latest buy, Ball bought UEPS at 4 other times during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $1.83M at an average of $3.26 per share. Net 1 UEPS Technologies is trading up about 7% on the day Thursday. Ball was up about 11.5% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with UEPS trading as high as $3.88 at last check today.

