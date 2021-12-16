Thursday 12/16 Insider Buying Report: JOBY, BCOR

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Wednesday, Joby Aviation's Director, Paul Cahill Sciarra, made a $980,220 purchase of JOBY, buying 155,000 shares at a cost of $6.32 each. So far Sciarra is in the green, up about 11.3% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $7.04. Joby Aviation is trading up about 3.8% on the day Thursday.

And at Blucora, there was insider buying on Wednesday, by Director Mark A. Ernst who purchased 50,000 shares for a cost of $16.51 each, for a total investment of $825,463. This buy marks the first one filed by Ernst in the past twelve months. Blucora is trading up about 2% on the day Thursday. Ernst was up about 6.6% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with BCOR trading as high as $17.60 in trading on Thursday.

