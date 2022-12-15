Markets
SCOR

Thursday 12/15 Insider Buying Report: SCOR, CDZI

December 15, 2022 — 10:43 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, comScore's Director, William Paul Livek, made a $195,000 purchase of SCOR, buying 150,000 shares at a cost of $1.30 a piece. Bargain hunters are able to bag SCOR even cheaper than Livek did, with shares changing hands as low as $1.25 at last check today -- that's 3.8% below Livek's purchase price. comScore is trading off about 3% on the day Thursday. Before this latest buy, Livek bought SCOR at 5 other times during the past year, for a total cost of $2.06M at an average of $1.87 per share.

And at CADIZ, there was insider buying on Tuesday, by Director Susan P. Kennedy who purchased 75,000 shares for a cost of $2.22 each, for a trade totaling $166,500. Before this latest buy, Kennedy made one other purchase in the past year, buying $38,780 shares at a cost of $2.50 each. CADIZ is trading off about 3.9% on the day Thursday. Kennedy was up about 17.1% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with CDZI trading as high as $2.60 at last check today.

Thursday 12/15 Insider Buying Report: SCOR, CDZI
VIDEO: Thursday 12/15 Insider Buying Report: SCOR, CDZI

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SCOR
CDZI

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.