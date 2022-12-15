As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, comScore's Director, William Paul Livek, made a $195,000 purchase of SCOR, buying 150,000 shares at a cost of $1.30 a piece. Bargain hunters are able to bag SCOR even cheaper than Livek did, with shares changing hands as low as $1.25 at last check today -- that's 3.8% below Livek's purchase price. comScore is trading off about 3% on the day Thursday. Before this latest buy, Livek bought SCOR at 5 other times during the past year, for a total cost of $2.06M at an average of $1.87 per share.

And at CADIZ, there was insider buying on Tuesday, by Director Susan P. Kennedy who purchased 75,000 shares for a cost of $2.22 each, for a trade totaling $166,500. Before this latest buy, Kennedy made one other purchase in the past year, buying $38,780 shares at a cost of $2.50 each. CADIZ is trading off about 3.9% on the day Thursday. Kennedy was up about 17.1% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with CDZI trading as high as $2.60 at last check today.

VIDEO: Thursday 12/15 Insider Buying Report: SCOR, CDZI

