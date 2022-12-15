Markets
Thursday 12/15 Insider Buying Report: PRTS, BHIL

December 15, 2022 — 02:10 pm EST

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At CarParts.com, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, Director Jim Barnes purchased 24,600 shares of PRTS, for a cost of $6.12 each, for a total investment of $150,552. So far Barnes is in the green, up about 8.8% on their buy based on today's trading high of $6.66. CarParts.com is trading up about 5.3% on the day Thursday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Barnes in the past twelve months.

And on Monday, Chief Financial Officer Dean P. Freeman bought $150,029 worth of Benson Hill, buying 59,230 shares at a cost of $2.53 each. Before this latest buy, Freeman made one other buy in the past year, purchasing $168,500 shares at a cost of $3.37 a piece. Benson Hill is trading down about 2.5% on the day Thursday.

