Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Tuesday, Lesaka Technologies' Director, Ali Mazanderani, made a $1.06M purchase of LSAK, buying 322,476 shares at a cost of $3.30 a piece. So far Mazanderani is in the green, up about 7.3% on their buy based on today's trading high of $3.54. Lesaka Technologies is trading up about 7.4% on the day Thursday.

And at OmniAb, there was insider buying on Tuesday, by Chief Executive Officer Matthew W. Foehr who purchased 200,000 shares for a cost of $5.05 each, for a trade totaling $1.01M. Before this latest buy, Foehr purchased OABI at 2 other times during the past year, for a total cost of $925,317 at an average of $4.41 per share. OmniAb is trading up about 3.1% on the day Thursday. So far Foehr is in the green, up about 10.7% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $5.59.

VIDEO: Thursday 12/14 Insider Buying Report: LSAK, OABI

