Markets
HSAC

Thursday 12/12 Insider Buying Report: HSAC, IGMS

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, Health Sciences Acquisitions Corp (HSAC)'s Chief Executive Officer, Roderick Wong, made a $510,125 buy of HSAC, purchasing 50,000 shares at a cost of $10.20 each. Wong was up about 11.4% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with HSAC trading as high as $11.37 at last check today. Health Sciences Acquisitions Corp is trading up about 2.7% on the day Thursday. Before this latest buy, Wong bought HSAC on 10 other occasions during the past year, for a total cost of $8.42M at an average of $10.26 per share.

And on Monday, Director M. Kathleen Behrens purchased $497,316 worth of IGM Biosciences (IGMS), purchasing 20,000 shares at a cost of $24.87 a piece. Before this latest buy, Behrens made one other purchase in the past year, buying $1M shares at a cost of $16.00 each. IGM Biosciences is trading up about 7.1% on the day Thursday. Behrens was up about 13.8% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with IGMS trading as high as $28.30 in trading on Thursday.

Thursday 12/12 Insider Buying Report: HSAC, IGMS
VIDEO: Thursday 12/12 Insider Buying Report: HSAC, IGMS

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HSAC IGMS

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular