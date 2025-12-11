As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, Alpha Metallurgical Resources's Director, Kenneth S. Courtis, made a $6.31M buy of AMR, purchasing 36,000 shares at a cost of $175.26 a piece. So far Courtis is in the green, up about 8.9% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $190.94. Alpha Metallurgical Resources is trading up about 4.8% on the day Thursday. Before this latest buy, Courtis purchased AMR at 2 other times during the past year, for a total cost of $18.47M at an average of $155.73 per share.

And on Wednesday, Stuart D. Porter purchased $999,950 worth of AirJoule Technologies, purchasing 342,645 shares at a cost of $2.92 each. This buy marks the first one filed by Porter in the past year. AirJoule Technologies is trading up about 17.3% on the day Thursday. So far Porter is in the green, up about 20.3% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $3.51.

VIDEO: Thursday 12/11 Insider Buying Report: AMR, AIRJ

