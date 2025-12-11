Markets
AMR

Thursday 12/11 Insider Buying Report: AMR, AIRJ

December 11, 2025 — 01:24 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, Alpha Metallurgical Resources's Director, Kenneth S. Courtis, made a $6.31M buy of AMR, purchasing 36,000 shares at a cost of $175.26 a piece. So far Courtis is in the green, up about 8.9% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $190.94. Alpha Metallurgical Resources is trading up about 4.8% on the day Thursday. Before this latest buy, Courtis purchased AMR at 2 other times during the past year, for a total cost of $18.47M at an average of $155.73 per share.

And on Wednesday, Stuart D. Porter purchased $999,950 worth of AirJoule Technologies, purchasing 342,645 shares at a cost of $2.92 each. This buy marks the first one filed by Porter in the past year. AirJoule Technologies is trading up about 17.3% on the day Thursday. So far Porter is in the green, up about 20.3% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $3.51.

Thursday 12/11 Insider Buying Report: AMR, AIRJVIDEO: Thursday 12/11 Insider Buying Report: AMR, AIRJ

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
10 Bargains You Can Buy Cheaper Than Insiders Did-> 10 Stocks Crossing Below Book Value-> 10 Oversold Stocks You Need To Know About-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

AMR
AIRJ

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.