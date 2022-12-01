Markets
Thursday 12/1 Insider Buying Report: PLD, HLMN

December 01, 2022 — 10:33 am EST

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Prologis, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, Director David P. Oconnor bought 9,000 shares of PLD, for a cost of $114.13 each, for a total investment of $1.03M. So far Oconnor is in the green, up about 4.7% on their buy based on today's trading high of $119.49. Prologis is trading up about 0.9% on the day Thursday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Oconnor in the past twelve months.

And at Hillman Solutions, there was insider buying on Wednesday, by CFO and Treasurer Robert O. Kraft who purchased 65,000 shares at a cost of $7.65 each, for a trade totaling $497,380. Before this latest buy, Kraft made one other purchase in the past year, buying $491,768 shares at a cost of $10.35 a piece. Hillman Solutions is trading up about 8.3% on the day Thursday. So far Kraft is in the green, up about 19.2% on their buy based on today's trading high of $9.12.

