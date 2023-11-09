News & Insights

Thursday 11/9 Insider Buying Report: XOM, NARI

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Exxon Mobil, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 250,000 shares of XOM, for a cost of $105.97 each, for a total investment of $26.49M. Investors have the opportunity to snag XOM even cheaper than Ubben did, with the stock trading as low as $103.31 at last check today which is 2.5% under Ubben's purchase price. Exxon Mobil is trading up about 0.6% on the day Thursday. Before this latest buy, Ubben bought XOM at 2 other times during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $69.41M at an average of $106.78 per share.

And at Inari Medical, there was insider buying on Wednesday, by Director Donald B. Milder who bought 56,100 shares at a cost of $53.44 each, for a total investment of $3M. Inari Medical is trading up about 2.6% on the day Thursday. So far Milder is in the green, up about 4.5% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $55.85.

