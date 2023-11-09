Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Wednesday, Air Products & Chemicals' CEO, Seifi Ghasemi, made a $2.52M purchase of APD, buying 10,000 shares at a cost of $252.34 a piece. So far Ghasemi is in the green, up about 4.4% on their buy based on today's trading high of $263.38. Air Products & Chemicals is trading up about 1% on the day Thursday. This buy marks the first one filed by Ghasemi in the past year.

And also on Wednesday, Director Robert Livingston purchased $1.00M worth of Amphenol, purchasing 11,839 shares at a cost of $84.81 each. This buy marks the first one filed by Livingston in the past twelve months. Amphenol is trading up about 0.5% on the day Thursday. So far Livingston is in the green, up about 1.6% on their buy based on today's trading high of $86.17.

VIDEO: Thursday 11/9 Insider Buying Report: APD, APH

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.