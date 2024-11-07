Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, Trinity Capital's Executive Chairman, Steve Louis Brown, made a $253,951 purchase of TRIN, buying 19,350 shares at a cost of $13.12 a piece. So far Brown is in the green, up about 5.4% on their buy based on today's trading high of $13.84. Trinity Capital is trading up about 0.7% on the day Thursday.

And at O-I Glass, there was insider buying on Monday, by SVP, Chief Admin & Sus Officer Randolph L. Burns who bought 13,000 shares at a cost of $11.38 each, for a total investment of $147,943. O-I Glass is trading down about 0.3% on the day Thursday. Burns was up about 14.9% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with OI trading as high as $13.08 in trading on Thursday.

VIDEO: Thursday 11/7 Insider Buying Report: TRIN, OI

