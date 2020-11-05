Markets
Thursday 11/5 Insider Buying Report: GLTO, EFSC

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Galecto, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, Director Stephan Christgau purchased 66,666 shares of GLTO, for a cost of $15.00 each, for a total investment of $999,990. Galecto is trading up about 2.9% on the day Thursday.

And at Enterprise Financial Services, there was insider buying on Monday, by Director John S. Eulich who bought 10,000 shares for a cost of $29.86 each, for a total investment of $298,600. Before this latest buy, Eulich purchased EFSC on 5 other occasions during the past year, for a total cost of $696,833 at an average of $33.18 per share. Enterprise Financial Services is trading up about 1.4% on the day Thursday.

