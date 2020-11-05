Thursday 11/5 Insider Buying Report: CSTR, BBBY

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Tuesday, CapStar Financial Holdings' Chief Financial Officer, Denis J. Duncan, made a $150,014 purchase of CSTR, buying 13,650 shares at a cost of $10.99 each. CapStar Financial Holdings is trading up about 0.7% on the day Thursday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Duncan in the past twelve months.

And at Bed, Bath & Beyond, there was insider buying on Monday, by Director Harriet Edelman who purchased 7,500 shares at a cost of $19.94 each, for a total investment of $149,550. This buy marks the first one filed by Edelman in the past twelve months. Bed, Bath & Beyond, is trading up about 1.7% on the day Thursday. So far Edelman is in the green, up about 11.4% on their buy based on today's trading high of $22.22.

