Thursday 11/4 Insider Buying Report: LSXMA, FISV

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, Liberty Media - SiriusXM Group's , R. Ted Weschler,, made a $267.45M buy of LSXMA, purchasing 5,347,320 shares at a cost of $50.02 each. Weschler, was up about 8.0% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with LSXMA trading as high as $54.03 in trading on Thursday. Liberty Media - SiriusXM Group is trading up about 3.2% on the day Thursday.

And also on Monday, Director Denis Oleary bought $1.56M worth of Fiserv, buying 15,700 shares at a cost of $99.35 a piece. Before this latest buy, Oleary purchased FISV at 2 other times during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $2.40M at an average of $111.16 per share. Fiserv is trading up about 2.4% on the day Thursday. So far Oleary is in the green, up about 5.5% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $104.77.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.