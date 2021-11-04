Markets
Thursday 11/4 Insider Buying Report: EFSC, RILY

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Tuesday, Enterprise Financial Services's Director, John S. Eulich, made a $364,425 buy of EFSC, purchasing 7,500 shares at a cost of $48.59 a piece. Enterprise Financial Services is trading down about 0.6% on the day Thursday. Before this latest buy, Eulich bought EFSC at 3 other times during the past year, for a total investment of $984,150 at an average of $43.74 per share.

And on Wednesday, President Kenneth M. Young bought $78,313 worth of B. Riley Financial, buying 1,000 shares at a cost of $78.31 each. Before this latest buy, Young purchased RILY on 2 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $152,875 at an average of $54.60 per share. B. Riley Financial is trading off about 1.6% on the day Thursday.

