Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Sachem Capital, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, Chairman, CEO and President John L. Villano purchased 124,660 shares of SACH, for a cost of $1.61 each, for a total investment of $200,703. So far Villano is in the green, up about 9.3% on their buy based on today's trading high of $1.76. Sachem Capital is trading off about 1.2% on the day Thursday.

And at WillScot Holdings, there was insider buying on Tuesday, by Gerard E. Holthaus who purchased 5,000 shares for a cost of $34.99 each, for a trade totaling $174,956. This buy marks the first one filed by Holthaus in the past twelve months. WillScot Holdings is trading down about 0.1% on the day Thursday.

VIDEO: Thursday 11/21 Insider Buying Report: SACH, WSC

