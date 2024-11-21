News & Insights

Markets
SACH

Thursday 11/21 Insider Buying Report: SACH, WSC

November 21, 2024 — 01:31 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Sachem Capital, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, Chairman, CEO and President John L. Villano purchased 124,660 shares of SACH, for a cost of $1.61 each, for a total investment of $200,703. So far Villano is in the green, up about 9.3% on their buy based on today's trading high of $1.76. Sachem Capital is trading off about 1.2% on the day Thursday.

And at WillScot Holdings, there was insider buying on Tuesday, by Gerard E. Holthaus who purchased 5,000 shares for a cost of $34.99 each, for a trade totaling $174,956. This buy marks the first one filed by Holthaus in the past twelve months. WillScot Holdings is trading down about 0.1% on the day Thursday.

Thursday 11/21 Insider Buying Report: SACH, WSCVIDEO: Thursday 11/21 Insider Buying Report: SACH, WSC

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
10 Bargains You Can Buy Cheaper Than Insiders Did -> 10 Stocks Crossing Below Book Value -> 10 Oversold Stocks You Need To Know About -> More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SACH
WSC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.