Thursday 11/21 Insider Buying Report: ENPH, ORGN

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Enphase Energy, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman purchased 5,000 shares of ENPH, at a cost of $61.75 each, for a total investment of $308,728. Kothandaraman was up about 4.3% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with ENPH trading as high as $64.39 at last check today. Enphase Energy is trading up about 1.2% on the day Thursday. Before this latest buy, Kothandaraman purchased ENPH at 2 other times during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $784,056 at an average of $87.12 per share.

And at Origin Materials, there was insider buying on Wednesday, by CO-CEO AND DIRECTOR Richard J. Riley who bought 300,000 shares at a cost of $1.00 each, for a trade totaling $300,000. This purchase marks the first one filed by Riley in the past twelve months. Origin Materials is trading up about 17.4% on the day Thursday. So far Riley is in the green, up about 25.0% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $1.25.

