Thursday 11/21 Insider Buying Report: ET, REPL

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy — they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Tuesday, Energy Transfer LP (ET)'s CEO, Kelcy L. Warren, made a $45.13M purchase of ET, buying 3,969,224 shares at a cost of $11.37 a piece. So far Warren is in the green, up about 1.8% on their buy based on today's trading high of $11.57. Energy Transfer LP is trading up about 0.9% on the day Thursday.

And on Monday, Director Jason P. Rhodes bought $14.97M worth of Replimune Group (REPL), buying 1,100,000 shares at a cost of $13.61 each. Replimune Group is trading up about 1.8% on the day Thursday.

