OBDC

Thursday 11/20 Insider Buying Report: OBDC, GOGO

November 20, 2025 — 02:22 pm EST

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Blue Owl Capital, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Tuesday, Chief Executive Officer Craig Packer purchased 83,200 shares of OBDC, at a cost of $11.75 each, for a total investment of $977,924. Packer was up about 3.8% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with OBDC trading as high as $12.20 in trading on Thursday. Blue Owl Capital is trading off about 0.2% on the day Thursday.

And at Gogo, there was insider buying on Monday, by Director Charles C. Townsend who purchased 110,009 shares at a cost of $7.08 each, for a trade totaling $778,672. Before this latest buy, Townsend made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $1.33M shares for a cost of $6.66 each. Gogo is trading down about 0.5% on the day Thursday.

