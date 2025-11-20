Markets
Thursday 11/20 Insider Buying Report: ANNX, TH

November 20, 2025

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Wednesday, Annexon's , Muneer A. Satter, made a $5.06M purchase of ANNX, buying 1,500,000 shares at a cost of $3.37 each. Satter was up about 50.4% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with ANNX trading as high as $5.07 in trading on Thursday. Annexon is trading up about 23.1% on the day Thursday.

And at Target Hospitality, there was insider buying on Monday, by Stephen Robertson who purchased 145,000 shares for a cost of $6.85 each, for a total investment of $993,250. Target Hospitality is trading up about 3.1% on the day Thursday. So far Robertson is in the green, up about 4.8% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $7.18.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Stocks mentioned

