Thursday 11/20 Insider Buying Report: ANNX, TH

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Wednesday, Annexon's , Muneer A. Satter, made a $5.06M purchase of ANNX, buying 1,500,000 shares at a cost of $3.37 each. Satter was up about 50.4% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with ANNX trading as high as $5.07 in trading on Thursday. Annexon is trading up about 23.1% on the day Thursday.

And at Target Hospitality, there was insider buying on Monday, by Stephen Robertson who purchased 145,000 shares for a cost of $6.85 each, for a total investment of $993,250. Target Hospitality is trading up about 3.1% on the day Thursday. So far Robertson is in the green, up about 4.8% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $7.18.

