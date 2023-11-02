As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Loews, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Tuesday, Director Jonathan C. Locker bought 15,870 shares of L, at a cost of $63.75 each, for a total investment of $1.01M. So far Locker is in the green, up about 3.2% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $65.80. Loews is trading down about 0.3% on the day Thursday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Locker in the past year.

And also on Tuesday, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought $999,972 worth of Align Technology, buying 5,319 shares at a cost of $188.00 each. Before this latest buy, Hogan bought ALGN on 2 other occasions during the past year, for a total cost of $3M at an average of $221.68 per share. Align Technology is trading up about 1.5% on the day Thursday.

VIDEO: Thursday 11/2 Insider Buying Report: L, ALGN

