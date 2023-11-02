News & Insights

Thursday 11/2 Insider Buying Report: CVBF, GBX

November 02, 2023 — 01:33 pm EDT

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At CVB Financial, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, Director George A. Borba Jr. bought 212,000 shares of CVBF, at a cost of $15.84 each, for a total investment of $3.36M. So far Borba Jr. is in the green, up about 7.4% on their buy based on today's trading high of $17.02. CVB Financial is trading up about 5.3% on the day Thursday. Before this latest buy, Borba Jr. made one other purchase in the past year, buying $4.99M shares for a cost of $19.37 each.

And at Greenbrier Companies, there was insider buying on Monday, by Director Patrick J. Ottensmeyer who bought 10,000 shares for a cost of $33.86 each, for a total investment of $338,579. Greenbrier Companies is trading up about 4.1% on the day Thursday. Ottensmeyer was up about 8.5% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with GBX trading as high as $36.73 in trading on Thursday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

