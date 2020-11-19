Thursday 11/19 Insider Buying Report: UEPS, ATRC

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Tuesday, Net 1 UEPS Technologies' , Antony C. Ball, made a $624,686 buy of UEPS, purchasing 185,148 shares at a cost of $3.37 a piece. So far Ball is in the green, up about 1.1% on their buy based on today's trading high of $3.41. Net 1 UEPS Technologies is trading up about 1.8% on the day Thursday. Before this latest buy, Ball bought UEPS at 2 other times during the past year, for a total cost of $902,468 at an average of $3.15 per share.

And at AtriCure, there was insider buying on Tuesday, by Director Scott William Drake who bought 12,350 shares at a cost of $40.54 each, for a total investment of $500,669. This purchase marks the first one filed by Drake in the past year. AtriCure is trading up about 6.1% on the day Thursday. Drake was up about 8.0% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with ATRC trading as high as $43.79 at last check today.

