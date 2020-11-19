Markets
NHI

Thursday 11/19 Insider Buying Report: NHI, TEN

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At National Health Investors, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, Director Robert G. Adams purchased 5,000 shares of NHI, at a cost of $66.35 each, for a total investment of $331,770. Bargain hunters can grab NHI even cheaper than Adams did, with the stock trading as low as $62.96 in trading on Thursday which is 5.1% under Adams's purchase price. National Health Investors is trading up about 1.6% on the day Thursday. Before this latest buy, Adams made one other purchase in the past year, buying $20,553 shares for a cost of $48.36 a piece.

And at Tenneco, there was insider buying on Tuesday, by Director John S. Stroup who bought 22,623 shares for a cost of $8.87 each, for a total investment of $200,666. This purchase marks the first one filed by Stroup in the past year. Tenneco is trading up about 4.2% on the day Thursday. So far Stroup is in the green, up about 20.2% on their buy based on today's trading high of $10.66.

Thursday 11/19 Insider Buying Report: NHI, TEN
VIDEO: Thursday 11/19 Insider Buying Report: NHI, TEN

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NHI TEN

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest