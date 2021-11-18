Thursday 11/18 Insider Buying Report: SRPT, DKNG

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Wednesday, Sarepta Therapeutics' CEO, Douglas S. Ingram, made a $2.00M buy of SRPT, purchasing 25,026 shares at a cost of $79.94 a piece. Ingram was up about 3.1% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with SRPT trading as high as $82.44 in trading on Thursday. Sarepta Therapeutics is trading up about 1.9% on the day Thursday. This buy marks the first one filed by Ingram in the past year.

And on Tuesday, Director Harry Sloan bought $1.98M worth of DraftKings, buying 50,000 shares at a cost of $39.52 a piece. DraftKings is trading off about 1.7% on the day Thursday. Bargain hunters have the opportunity to buy DKNG even cheaper than Sloan did, with shares changing hands as low as $37.21 at last check today which is 5.8% below Sloan's purchase price.

