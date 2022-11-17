As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Alight (ALIT), a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, Director Richard N. Massey bought 100,000 shares of ALIT, at a cost of $8.40 each, for a total investment of $840,500. Massey was up about 4.3% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with ALIT trading as high as $8.77 in trading on Thursday. Alight is trading up about 1.9% on the day Thursday. Before this latest buy, Massey bought ALIT at 3 other times during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $865,078 at an average of $9.61 per share.

And also on Monday, Director Manuel Kadre purchased $291,175 worth of Bright Health Group (BHG), purchasing 303,307 shares at a cost of $0.96 each. Before this latest buy, Kadre bought BHG at 3 other times during the past year, for a total investment of $1.60M at an average of $2.30 per share. Bright Health Group is trading off about 0.2% on the day Thursday.

VIDEO: Thursday 11/17 Insider Buying Report: ALIT, BHG

