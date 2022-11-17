Markets
Thursday 11/17 Insider Buying Report: ALIT, BHG

November 17, 2022 — 10:31 am EST

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Alight (ALIT), a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, Director Richard N. Massey bought 100,000 shares of ALIT, at a cost of $8.40 each, for a total investment of $840,500. Massey was up about 4.3% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with ALIT trading as high as $8.77 in trading on Thursday. Alight is trading up about 1.9% on the day Thursday. Before this latest buy, Massey bought ALIT at 3 other times during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $865,078 at an average of $9.61 per share.

And also on Monday, Director Manuel Kadre purchased $291,175 worth of Bright Health Group (BHG), purchasing 303,307 shares at a cost of $0.96 each. Before this latest buy, Kadre bought BHG at 3 other times during the past year, for a total investment of $1.60M at an average of $2.30 per share. Bright Health Group is trading off about 0.2% on the day Thursday.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ALIT
BHG

