As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At BILL Holdings, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, Director David Hornik bought 17,710 shares of BILL, at a cost of $56.49 each, for a total investment of $1.00M. So far Hornik is in the green, up about 9.2% on their buy based on today's trading high of $61.70. BILL Holdings is trading down about 1% on the day Thursday.

And on Wednesday, CEO Darren Lampert purchased $993,868 worth of GrowGeneration, purchasing 496,000 shares at a cost of $2.00 a piece. This buy marks the first one filed by Lampert in the past year. GrowGeneration is trading up about 4% on the day Thursday. Lampert was up about 31.3% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with GRWG trading as high as $2.63 in trading on Thursday.

VIDEO: Thursday 11/16 Insider Buying Report: BILL, GRWG

