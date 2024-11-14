News & Insights

Thursday 11/14 Insider Buying Report: SEDG

November 14, 2024

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at one noteworthy recent insider buy.

At SolarEdge Technologies, there was insider buying on Monday, by Director More Avery who bought 156,000 shares for a cost of $13.65 each, for a trade totaling $2.13M. Before this latest buy, Avery made one other purchase in the past twelve months, buying $474,250 shares for a cost of $67.75 a piece. SolarEdge Technologies is trading up about 1% on the day Thursday. Investors can pick up SEDG at a price even lower than Avery did, with shares changing hands as low as $11.94 at last check today which is 12.5% below Avery's purchase price.

