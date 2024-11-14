As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at one noteworthy recent insider buy.

At SolarEdge Technologies, there was insider buying on Monday, by Director More Avery who bought 156,000 shares for a cost of $13.65 each, for a trade totaling $2.13M. Before this latest buy, Avery made one other purchase in the past twelve months, buying $474,250 shares for a cost of $67.75 a piece. SolarEdge Technologies is trading up about 1% on the day Thursday. Investors can pick up SEDG at a price even lower than Avery did, with shares changing hands as low as $11.94 at last check today which is 12.5% below Avery's purchase price.

VIDEO: Thursday 11/14 Insider Buying Report: SEDG

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.