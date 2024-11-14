At SolarEdge Technologies, there was insider buying on Monday, by Director More Avery who bought 156,000 shares for a cost of $13.65 each, for a trade totaling $2.13M. Before this latest buy, Avery made one other purchase in the past twelve months, buying $474,250 shares for a cost of $67.75 a piece. SolarEdge Technologies is trading up about 1% on the day Thursday. Investors can pick up SEDG at a price even lower than Avery did, with shares changing hands as low as $11.94 at last check today which is 12.5% below Avery's purchase price.
VIDEO: Thursday 11/14 Insider Buying Report: SEDG
