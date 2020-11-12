Thursday 11/12 Insider Buying Report: VRTX, VRAY

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Tuesday, Vertex Pharmaceuticals' Director, Bruce I. Sachs, made a $3.26M purchase of VRTX, buying 15,000 shares at a cost of $217.36 a piece. Vertex Pharmaceuticals is trading up about 1.9% on the day Thursday. This buy marks the first one filed by Sachs in the past year.

And at ViewRay, there was insider buying on Tuesday, by CEO Scott William Drake who purchased 155,000 shares at a cost of $3.23 each, for a total investment of $499,906. ViewRay is trading up about 8.5% on the day Thursday. So far Drake is in the green, up about 14.4% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $3.69.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.