Markets
VRTX

Thursday 11/12 Insider Buying Report: VRTX, VRAY

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Tuesday, Vertex Pharmaceuticals' Director, Bruce I. Sachs, made a $3.26M purchase of VRTX, buying 15,000 shares at a cost of $217.36 a piece. Vertex Pharmaceuticals is trading up about 1.9% on the day Thursday. This buy marks the first one filed by Sachs in the past year.

And at ViewRay, there was insider buying on Tuesday, by CEO Scott William Drake who purchased 155,000 shares at a cost of $3.23 each, for a total investment of $499,906. ViewRay is trading up about 8.5% on the day Thursday. So far Drake is in the green, up about 14.4% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $3.69.

Thursday 11/12 Insider Buying Report: VRTX, VRAY
VIDEO: Thursday 11/12 Insider Buying Report: VRTX, VRAY

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

VRTX VRAY

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular