Markets
MYGN

Thursday 11/12 Insider Buying Report: MYGN, ARAY

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Wednesday, Myriad Genetics's Director, S. Louise Phanstiel, made a $249,336 buy of MYGN, purchasing 15,000 shares at a cost of $16.62 a piece. Myriad Genetics is trading up about 1.2% on the day Thursday.

And at Accuray, there was insider buying on Wednesday, by Director Joseph E. Whitters who bought 50,000 shares at a cost of $3.46 each, for a total investment of $173,135. Accuray is trading up about 13.7% on the day Thursday. Whitters was up about 14.4% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with ARAY trading as high as $3.96 at last check today.

Thursday 11/12 Insider Buying Report: MYGN, ARAY
VIDEO: Thursday 11/12 Insider Buying Report: MYGN, ARAY

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MYGN ARAY

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular